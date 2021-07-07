Muse

Muse 2: The Brain Sensing Headband

$370.10

At Amazon Australia

This new and improved meditation headband offers all the same ground breaking meditation tracking and brain sensing features as the original Muse: brain sensing headband, But now with so much more! Muse 2 features more sensors, is lighter and smaller and features more sizing flexibility than the original Muse. Through three new rich feedback options, Muse 2 features a more concrete foundation to support both beginners and experts on their meditation journey, allowing you to discover your mind-body connection through powerful, accurate real-time feedback on brain activity, heart rate, breathing, and body movements.