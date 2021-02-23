Vertly

Muscle Soak Bath Salts

$29.00

Buy Now Review It

At Standard Dose

Crafted in small batches in their Northern California lab, Vertly CBD Bath Salts combine 50mg of full spectrum hemp CBD, cannabinoids, and terpenes with active botanicals like yarrow, rosemary, and marjoram for an undeniably soothing bath experience. Mineral-rich Dead Sea salt and calming essential oils like lemongrass, clary sage, and ginger encourage pain relief and result in peace of mind and body. 8oz / 100mg CBD