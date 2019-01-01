Love Beauty and Planet

Murumuru Butter & Rose Blooming Color Shampoo

At Love Beauty and Planet we are committed to acts of love that make you and our planet a little more beautiful, everyday. Our goal is a carbon footprint so small it's like we weren't even here. We started our journey by loading our beauty products with goodness. Every one of our bottles is made from 100 per cent recycled materials and are recyclable. Our caps and pumps aren’t made from recycled plastics yet, but we’re working on it. With our Blooming Color Shampoo you will keep your color treated hair vibrant and nourished!