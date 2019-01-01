Love Beauty and Planet

Murumuru Butter & Rose Blooming Color Conditioner

Highlights Love Beauty and Planet Murumuru Butter & Rose Blooming Color Conditioner moisturizes and detangles while helping you maintain vibrant hair color Our Blooming Color Conditioner is infused with Organic Coconut Oil for hair Infused with Murumuru Butter, this conditioner for color treated hair keeps color vibrant and is scented with the freshness of handpicked Bulgarian Rose Petals This color conditioner moisturizes for a healthy looking gloss YES paraben free conditioner, YES silicone free conditioner, YES safe for colored hair, YES vegan, YES with plant based detanglers, YES not tested on animals, YES Organic Coconut Oil We support the small acts of change makers who cherish the beauty of our planet through our partnership with Ashoka.org