At Love Beauty and Planet® we are committed to acts of love that make you and our planet a little more beautiful, everyday. Our goal is a carbon footprint so small it's like we weren't even here. We started our journey by loading our beauty products with goodness. Every one of our bottles is made from 100% recycled materials and are recyclable. Our caps and pumps aren’t made from recycled plastics yet, but we’re working on it. With our delicious glow body lotion your skin will be radiant and soft. Our body lotions are made with plant based moisturizers and no parabens, no silicones and no dyes. When it comes to scents, rose is one of our favorites. Our ethically harvested Bulgarian Roses are handpicked in the morning and quickly processed to capture the purest rosy scent. The resulting fragrance, Rose Absolute, exudes a rich and warm floral rose note which is much more honey–like than the oil. How to use? You know it - Massage liberally into skin. For best results, use daily. We also have 2 other body lotion variants to try - Coconut Water & Mimosa Flower and Argan Oil & Lavender. For brilliantly beautiful skin, start with our Love Beauty and Planet® Murumuru Butter & Rose body wash. Don’t stop with beautiful skin! On days when your hair needs a “pick me up”, try our Blooming Strength and Shine 2-minute Magic Mask. We are starting a beautiful movement. Are you in? To learn more visit lovebeautyplanet.com.