Shu Uemura

Muroto Volume Shampoo

$49.00

This paraben free and silicone free shampoo for fine hair gently cleanses and infuses long-lasting hair volume. It creates a re-balance of natural oils and leaves strands supple with a weightless finish. The hair fiber is fortified, protected against damage and is able to maintain bounce and movement. Enriched with himalayan crystal minerals that provide shine while leaving a luscious touch. Safe on colored hair so your hair color can thrive without sacrificing the health of your hair. benefits: Cleanses fine hair. Infuses long-lasting hair volume. Silicone and paraben free. related articles: 12 Best Shampoos & Conditioners for All Hair Types. Read more > awards: Glamour.com "The Best Pro Shampoo for Volume" in “The Best Products For Straight Hair of 2020”. TheZoeReport.com - one of "2019's Best New Luxury Hair Products". Allure Best of Beauty "Top Splurges" Award Winner.