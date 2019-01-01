Skip navigation!
Beauty
Hair Care
Shu Uemura
Muroto Volume Pure Lightness Treatment Masque
$68.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shu Uemura
With the lightness of a conditioner and the nourishment of a deep treatment, the hair masque infuses hair with long-lasting volume, lightweight conditioning and a weightless lift. Safe on color-treated hair.
Featured in 1 story
Lightweight Masks For Greasy Hair
by
Danielle Cohen
More from Hair
Hair
This Is The Perfect Way To Embrace 2019's Breakout Hair Color
When red surfaced as the breakout hair-color trend of 2019 in Hollywood, we weren't so sure it would be a hit with the rest of the population. But with
by
Megan Decker
Paid Content
Watch One Woman Transform Her Bleach-Damaged Curls To Vivacious Red
We're all aware of the damage bleach can wreck on our hair — but how do we reconcile that with our desire to constantly be switching up our look?
by
Us
Beauty
Hitting The Pool This Weekend? Here's How To Stop Your Braid...
Nine times out of 10, getting your hair braided is an investment of time and money, so you want 'em to last for as long as possible. For braids done with
by
aimee simeon
