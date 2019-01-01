Search
Shu Uemura

Muroto Volume Pure Lightness Treatment Masque

$68.00
At Shu Uemura
With the lightness of a conditioner and the nourishment of a deep treatment, the hair masque infuses hair with long-lasting volume, lightweight conditioning and a weightless lift. Safe on color-treated hair.
