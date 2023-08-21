Uncommon Goods

Murder Mystery Jigsaw Puzzle

$55.00

Buy Now Review It

At Uncommon Goods

The Bigger Picture *Shriek!* Brace yourself, there's been...a murder. And it's up to you to solve the crime, piece by piece. Elegance meets a touch of the macabre in these mysterious and absorbing puzzles. Begin by reading the story of the incident. Then, guided by the narrative rather than a visual reference, complete the jigsaw. The finished image provides all the clues you need to decipher whodunit. Printed in China. The Clairvoyants’ Convention: Someone’s been strangled at the international clairvoyants’ convention, just before they could unmask a fraud at work in the crowd. Only the great detective Medea Thorne can find the killer. But every sleuth needs a sidekick: That’s where you come in. The Missing Will: Uncle Gregory McGough has passed away...or could it have been murder? His will is locked away in a safe. The only problem is no one knows the code. Only the great detective Medea Thorne can deduce the combination and reveal the contents of the will. But every sleuth needs a sidekick. Are you up for the challenge?