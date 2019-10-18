West Elm

Muratto Cork Wall Covering – Geo Cube

$111.75

Buy Now Review It

At West Elm

Perfect for an accent wall, these cork tiles create a stunning geometric pattern in offices, living spaces, playrooms and beyond. Best of all, they're easy to install. Just peel and stick to any clean, flat surface, and voila! Laser-cut cork tiles with self-adhesive backing. Each set is comprised of 4 tiles and covers 10.75'sq. of wall space. Tiles measure approximately 20"sq. x 0.25"d. Easy peel-and-stick installation (non-reusable). Detailed hanging instructions included in shipment. Made in Portugal.