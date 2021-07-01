Murad

Murad Night Fix Enzyme Treatment

$110.00

An anti-aging peptide, in sync with the body’s circadian rhythm, supports natural repair for renewed skin vibrancy (chronopeptide). Three encapsulated enzymes provide potent antioxidant protection and detoxification to reduce visible signs of premature ageing, such as loss of elasticity, lines and wrinkles (Tri-Enzyme Technology). This treatment is shown in clinical trials to enhance sleep quality. It goes beyond traditional aromatherapy as a functional fragrance that marries the science of sleep with the power of scent with patent-pending aroma technology. Its violet fragrance is soothing to the mind while cedarwood's earthy aroma helps elevate mood to calm the mind, so you can relax and overcome stress.