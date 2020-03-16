Murad

Essential-c Day Moisture Broad Spectrum Spf 30 Pa+++

$65.00 $32.50

Which skin type is it good for? ✔ Normal ✔ Oily ✔ Combination ✔ Dry ✔ Sensitive What it is: A powerful antioxidant-rich moisturizer that shields and revitalizes environmentally stressed skin. What it is formulated to do: Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30 PA+++ creates a powerful shield to protect skin from UVA/UVB rays and free radical damage and renews skin’s moisture barrier. Next generation vitamin C and a patented skin repair system improve skin clarity, firmness, and elasticity. Ectoin and phospholipids increase and preserve hydration for healthier-looking skin. Broad spectrum sunscreens help shield skin while select antioxidants neutralize free radicals. Essential-C Day Moisture is recommended as the step three moisturizer in any Murad Environmental Shield® regimen. It protects environmentally stressed skin from free radical and sun damage as part of Dr. Murad’s Inclusive Health® system of care. What it is formulated WITHOUT: - Sulfates - Phthalates What else you need to know: This product is scientifically proven, dermatologist developed, and tested on people, not animals. Murad’s patent-pending, proprietary technology, RepleniCell™, turns water into a “performance hydrator” for ultimate skin health and beauty. It helps skin act younger in three ways: it helps skin attract water, it binds water to the skin, and it helps skin retain water. Research results: Clinically tested by an independent laboratory and proven safe for sensitive skin.