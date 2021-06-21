Murad

Environmental Shield Essential-c Day Moisture Spf 30

$52.60 $45.50

Buy Now Review It

Description Reveal radiance and protect skin from UV damage with Murad's Essential-C Day Moisture. Potent antioxidants help shield skin from environmental aggressors such as pollution for a glowing, healthy-looking complexion. Benefits Daily moisturizer hydrates, protects & revitalizes skin from environmental aggressors & sun damage. Suggested Use In the morning, apply liberally to face, neck and chest. Works best for all skin types