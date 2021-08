Murad

Murad Clarifying Oil-free Water Gel 50ml

$70.00 $56.25

Buy Now Review It

At Oz Hair & Beauty

A part of the Murad blemish control range, the Murad Clarifying Oil-Free Water gel is ultra-hydrating and non-comedogenic. Created for oily and acne-prone skin types, this moisturiser works to both hydrate and tone the skin, while reducing the appearance of pores. The blemish control Murad skin products are all labelled in blue, optimal for those with combination, oily and acne skin concerns.