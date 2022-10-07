Kika Vargas x Target

Mum Floral Scallop Edge Mini Skirt

$35.00

Specifications Sizing: Womens Plus Material: 80% Cotton, 20% Recycled Cotton Rise: Classic Closure Style: Side Zipper Fit: Classic Fit Garment Length: Mini Garment Details: Side Pocket Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: October 9, 2022 TCIN: 86172993 UPC: 196761010751 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-6338 Origin: Imported Description Turn yourself into a living work of art with the Mum Floral Scallop Edge Midi Skirt from Kika Vargas x Target. Made from a soft cotton-recycled cotton blend, this skirt is designed in a pink mum floral print in a mini length with a classic fit. Scallop edge details, a convenient side pocket and a side zipper finish off the stylish look. A designer with an artist’s soul, Bogotá-born designer Kika Vargas uses fashion to express her poetic vision. In this limited-edition Fall Designer Collection for Target, she strikes a dreamy balance between form and flow by mixing patterns with eccentric proportions to convey a modern romanticism that makes getting dressed feel more beautiful. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.