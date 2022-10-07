Kika Vargas x Target

Mum Floral Scallop Back Blouse

$35.00

Specifications Sizing: Womens Plus Material: 78% Cotton, 20% Recycled Cotton, 2% Spandex Length: Below Waist Garment Style: Three Quarter Sleeve, Back Drawstring Fit: Casual Fit Neckline: Crew Garment Details: No Pocket Garment sleeve style: Balloon Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: October 9, 2022 TCIN: 86173128 UPC: 196761010683 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-6421 Origin: Imported Description The Mum Floral Scallop Back Blouse from Kika Vargas x Target makes any day special. Made from a soft cotton fabric with stretch, this scallop-back blouse is designed with three-quarter length balloon sleeves and sports a lovely floral print in a pink hue. A casual-fit silhouette with a crew neckline, back drawstring and below-waist length complete the stunning look. A designer with an artist’s soul, Bogotá-born designer Kika Vargas uses fashion to express her poetic vision. In this limited-edition Fall Designer Collection for Target, she strikes a dreamy balance between form and flow by mixing patterns with eccentric proportions to convey a modern romanticism that makes getting dressed feel more beautiful. Recycled Cotton We designed this product using at least 20% recycled cotton (excluding trimmings, ornamentation, interlinings, and linings; see Specifications for full material content details) – another way we’re committed to promoting sustainability. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.