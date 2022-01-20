‎CRANACH

6 Tools IN ONE Versatile Multitool Pen: Level,ruler,stylus, flathead, Phillips,pen. You will get construction tools pen in a stylish box.CRANACH multitool pen for construction,engineer,woodworker,carpenter,handyman, etc. Take for your house maintenance or office.Great for home improvement, electrical, and DIY. Tool pen is an innovative multi tool which truly a work of art with engineering that combines the daily tools into a multitool to provide endless functions. 2021 Upgraded Decent Work Cool Pen: There is an omnidirectional tip on CRANACH stylus pen, capable of moving on the screen. This allows for accurate movements, drawings, and precision touches. The ruler printed on mini multitool body. With a built-in level tool, you'll never have unlevel pictures hanging. The sleek design of multifunction pen makes the ballpoint pen easy to handle and write smoothly. Its lightweight and balance can give you an enjoyable writing experience. Durable EDC Pen Pocket Tool: Tool gadget lovers will enjoy a mini tech construction tool pen anywhere anytime! Pull the tip out and double-ended shows: Phillips and flathead, So wherever you are, you'll always have a multi screwdriver.Twist to hide the tip, so the pocket staff pen will not leak ink. Constructed of heavy-duty aluminum metal and come with 4 ink refills, built to be durable and last for endless tough projects. The compact size of mini multitool and pen clip make it portable. Gifts for Men Women Who Have Everything, Gift Wrap Available: CRANACH multitool pen is in unique gift box that pops out a funny giraffe. Multitools & accessories are surprising women men stocking stuffers for construction engineer woodworker carpenter mechanic auto repair, etc. Women Men's gifts for him :father,dad,husband,on Birthday,Valentine's Day,Father's Day,Christmas,Thanksgiving Day,etc. Men won't know they need a neat construction tool multitool pen until they have!Cool tool gadgets! Story of CRANACH Multi Tool Pen: "designed to do more". The classics pocket tool pen will last long so you can buy with confidence. "Easy to use, enjoy the work, happy body and mind "is what we pursue. We firmly believe that with our belief in quality and our commitment, CRANACH can help you get more stuff done.If you have any issues with multifunctional stylus pen, please let us know.We are always here.Bring you a work pen, bring you more projects done and the pleasure more than you expect.