Han Skin Care Cosmetics

Description Add a little color with our Multistick- without synthetic colorants or other harmful ingredients. Formulated with shea butter, coconut oil, and acai oil, our Multisticks add a sheer pop of healthy color anywhere on your face. Featuring antioxidants including acai oil, this multistick is nourishing and hydrating while delivering beautiful color. Instead of synthetic and toxic chemicals, HAN’s All Natural Multistick features natural and certified organic ingredients that are equally efficacious- like shea butter and Vitamin E instead of mineral oil and parabens. The color from all HAN products comes from plant and mineral-based pigments for a healthy and safe alternative to harmful colorants. This Multistick is 100% vegetarian, gluten-free, cruelty-free, petrochemical-free, paraben-free, artificial color-free, GMO-free, phthalate-free and silicone-free. * A hydrating formula infused with shea butter, cupuacu butter, argan and acai oil and vitamins to benefit the skin * Nutrient rich formula that delivers a beautiful flush of color from natural and desirable sources, including plant pigment. * Versatile and easy to use 3 in 1 application for cheeks, eyes, and lips * Vegetarian, Healthy and All Natural Shade Descriptions: Rose Dust – a dusty rose Toasted Nutmeg – a warm red-brown Size: 0.20 oz / 5.7 g