Ilia

Multistick

$51.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: This creamy, multi-use formula melts with the warmth of skin for a fresh, foolproof veil of color anyone can wear. The twist-up stick makes it easy to apply on the go—just swipe and blend for skin that looks and feels alive. Now in several shades you can mix, match, and layer to suit any mood or moment. Key ingredients: Orange peel wax: helps protect and condition skin with a breathable feel. Shea butter: nourishes skin and creates a creamy texture that melts on contact. Avocado oil: softens and replenishes skin with antioxidants and fatty acids. Made without: Phthalates, sulphates, parabens, gluten, fragrance and talc. Pair it with: Ilia True Skin Radiant Priming Serum Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara Drunk Elephant Slaai Cleanser