Arket

Multipocket Crossbody Bag

£69.00

Inspired by our trusted camera bag design, this medium-sized bag offers plenty of packing space for everyday items. Made from durable recycled nylon, this crossbody bag features two zip pockets at front and a roomy main compartment with an additional interior pocket. It is geared with a top handle and a detachable shoulder strap in webbing tape. Measurements 26 x 15.5 x 9 cm Adjustable shoulder strap, total length 134 cm Lining in recycled polyester Derived from nylon waste and recovered fishing nets, recycled polyamide has the same properties and quality as the virgin yarn but with a significantly reduced environmental footprint