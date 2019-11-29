Orolay

Multiple Pockets Puffer Jacket With Removable Hood

$139.99 $89.99

Buy Now Review It

Zipper closure Fabric: 100% polyester; Filler: 90%white duck down 10% feather. Excellent windproof and warm-keeping: combining premium zippers with exquisite Velcro tape in the placket and adjustable elastic on the wrist let you fit jacket well. Multiple pockets: Outside 4 pcs pockets warm hands and place normal items; 2 pcs zipper pockets save small items; 1 sleeve pocket is useful and fashionable; 1 invisible pocket put some personal belongings. Hood and collar: Detachable Hood with adjustable collar better keep warm in bad weather. Lint on the collar is comfortable and warm for neck. Care Instructions: machine wash cold separately on gentle cycle, do not bleach, tumble dry low and cool iron if necessary.