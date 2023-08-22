Sunbeam

Multigrinder Ii Stainless Steel Coffee Grinder Emo405

$49.95 $39.95

Buy Now Review It

At Myer

Finish: Metallic Warranty Type: Replacement Warranty Duration: 12 Month Warranty Coffee bean, herb and spice grinder in one compact device. The MultiGrinder II is designed to help you grind coffee beans, herbs and spices effortlessly with the touch of a button. The stainless steel wing blade system grinds coffee, spices and herbs to a powder in seconds. A transparent lid allows you to watch the contents as they are ground to check fineness of the grind. The brushed metal finish is a stylish and functional addition to your kitchen bench. Features: One touch control for ease of use. Stainless steel wing blades. Stylish, brushed metal finish. Lid window to easily monitor grinding. Cord storage Warranty: 12 Months Replacement Product code 573162130