Irene Inevent

Multifunctional Hand Warmer Mirror Power Bank

$48.08 $25.99

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

3 in 1 multifunctional hand warmer, which can be a makeup mirror and power bank. Built-in 10000mAh battery, large capacity can quick heating in 3 second. A must accessories for winter, also a great gift for friends or family. 2 levels of temperatures, low temperatures 40-50℃ and high temperatures 50-55℃at your choice. Small size and lightweight, suitable for take to travel or hiking.