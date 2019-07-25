Mainstays

Multifunction Kitchen Cart, Gray

$99.00 $59.88

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

The Mainstays Multifunction Cart is a versatile piece ideal for everyday kitchen or household tasks, a bathroom or dorm room organizer, or a moveable buffet. The solid wood frame construction makes this a sturdy but lightweight cart that offers plenty of functionality and simplifies everyday household tasks. Great for small spaces, the wheels allow you to move the cart from room to room and to easily lock the casters when you want to keep it in place. The natural wood top adds extra counter space and two shelves and a single drawer make organization a breeze. This convenient cart is available in three color options and will compliment any home decor. The Mainstays Multifunction Cart is a perfect space saving unit designed with a contemporary twist.