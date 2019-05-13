Search
Products fromShopShoesSneakers
Superga

Multicolored Platform Sneakers

$85.00
At Shopbop
Fabric: Canvas Striped platform. Low tops. Lace-up at top. Rounded toe. Rubber sole. Imported, Vietnam. This item cannot be gift-boxed.
Featured in 1 story
18 Canvas Sneakers To Paint The Town This Summer
by Emily Ruane