Search
Products fromShopHandbagsTop Handle
Zara

Multicolored Fringed Mini Crossbody Bag

$49.90$29.99
At Zara
Multicolored mini crossbody bag. Fringe and beading detail on exterior. Lined interior. Handle. Chain shoulder strap. Ruched closure.Height x Length x Width: 7.1 x 9.8 x 3.5 inches (18 x 25 x 9 cm)
Featured in 1 story
It's Time To Start Shopping Zara's Winter Sale
by Eliza Huber