Biagio Barile

Multicolor Diamond Inlaid Wooden Box Set

Biagio Barile is a master woodworker, inlayer, and rising star of the next generation of Italian craftsmen. Learning from his father, an experienced ebony carver, Biagio set up his shop in Sorrento – a southern Italian town with a rich heritage in marquetry. His delicate pieces combine the finest woods in the most exquisite patterns, are all produced by hand and all come with a certification of quality and origin. The colorful diamonds of this piece will stand out in any environment and provide the perfect accent piece for a stylish home. THIS ITEM IS ELEGIBLE FOR RETURN WITHIN 30 DAYS OF RECEIPT IF UNUSED AND IN ITS ORIGINAL CONDITION.