Acne Studios

Multicolor Alpaca & Mohair Large Check Scarf

$390.00

Buy Now Review It

At SSENSE

Rectangular brushed alpaca, wool, and mohair-blend scarf featuring check pattern in multicolor. Textile logo patch in white and black embroidered at face. Fringed detailing at ends. Approx. 98" length x 11" height. Supplier color: Blue/Orange/Green