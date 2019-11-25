Dyson

Multi V6 Car & Boat Refurbished

$229.00 $119.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Powerful suction. Cord-free and portable. The Dyson V6 Car & Boat handheld combines powerful, cord-free suction with a range of interchangeable tools, designed to remove ground-in dirt and dust from every corner. Lightweight at less than 4lbs, the V6 Car & Boat is easy to handle with the center of gravity located towards the grip. No cord means hassle-free cleaning in the garage without being tethered to the wall. Engineered for cars and cabins, the V6 Car & Boat includes the stiff bristle brush for ground-in dirt, the mini-motorized tool for upholstery, and the mini soft dusting brush for fragile areas like the console. In addition to the combination tool and crevice tool for tight spaces, the Crevice tool reaches everywhere from the dashboard to the trunk. - Color: Multi - Powered by Dyson digital motor V6. Small and light. The most powerful handheld vacuum - 2 Tier Radial(TM) cyclones. 15 cyclones, arranged across two tiers, work in parallel to increase airflow and capture more fine dust in the bin - Mini-motorized tool for tough tasks. The mini-motorized tool picks up pet hair and stubborn debris from upholstery, the trunk, and other surfaces - Up to 20 minutes of fade free power and up to 6 minutes in MAX mode; Actual runtime will vary based on power mode and/or attachments used. Max power mode higher suction for more difficult tasks - Trigger grip releases instantly, meaning battery power is only used for vacuuming - Dyson-engineered tools for cars and cabins. Additional tools in the box include the Combination tool, Crevice tool, Mini motorized tool, Stiff bristle brush, Soft dusting brush and the stubborn dirt brush - 8.2" x 15.6" x 5.7" - Imported Orders cannot be shipped to Canada, Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico or P.O. Boxes. Care Additional Info All Dyson official refurbished machines have been thoroughly tested to meet like-new performance standards. Units may have some cosmetic blemishes that include scratches and/or other surface imperfections, that do not affect functionality. Ships in non-retail box. 6 month limited manufacturer warranty Shipping & Returns Final sale. This item is not returnable. Ready to Ship Within 1 - 3 days. May be eligible to upgrade to next business day or two-business day shipping at checkout. This item qualifies for free shipping when you spend over $49.