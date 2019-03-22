Opalhouse

Add colorful flair and cozy comfort to your home with this Multi-Tassel Throw Blanket from Opalhouse™. Featuring a textured beige background decorated with allover multicolor tassels, this throw blanket instantly enhances your existing decor with boho-inspired color. The midweight cotton fabric provides soft, warm comfort — you'll stay cozy in style whether you're watching TV or reading your favorite book.This is your house. Where you create spaces as bold as your spirit. Collect objects as inspired as your dreams. Find pieces that remind you of every place you’ve been. Discover stories to inspire everywhere you have yet to go. This is Opalhouse.