Alleyoop

Multi-tasker

$28.00 $22.40

Buy Now Review It

At Alleyoop

What is it? An award-winning 4-in-1 makeup brush that packs all your essential beauty applicators: concealer sponge, blush, brow, and eyeshadow brush, in one easy tool. Why is it special? This compact game-changer combines the four most essential makeup applicators in one tool. It’s all you need for a full face on the go or at home. All applicators are made of premium synthetic fibers (only the best for you, of course). The blending sponge is replaceable. When you’re ready for a new sponge, just order a refill. Comes with a FREE Alleyoop clear pouch to keep your tools clean and bacteria-free. Travel-friendly. Helps save space in your bag or purse.