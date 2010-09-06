Basak Onay and Oyku Thurston

Multi Swirl Enamel Square Baking Dish

Designed by sisters Oyku Thurston Gurpinar and Basak Onay and made in Turkey, these sturdy, 4” square steel dishes are hand-dipped and swirled in porcelain enamel for an oven- and stovetop-safe finish. The sisters have adapted traditional Turkish marbling techniques to include contrasting colors and patterns, creating pieces that are individually unique. Use the Multi Swirl Enamel Square Baking Dish instead of a traditional ramekin to create individual, oven-ready servings that look beautiful on the table. Fired in a traditional kiln, the Multi Swirl Enamel Square Baking Dish is dishwasher-, freezer- and oven-safe, and can be heated on gas or electric stoves, but should not be placed in the microwave. The Multi Swirl Enamel Square Baking Dish is available in Pink and Green.