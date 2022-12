House of Harlow

Multi Strap Knotted Sandal House Of Harlow 1960

$322.98

Buy Now Review It

At Revolve

Metallic leather upper with leather sole Made in Brazil Multi-strap knotted vamp Leather lining Square toe with wooden block heel Approx 90mm/ 3.5 inch heel Revolve Style No. HOOF-WZ181 Manufacturer Style No. HHSH79 R21