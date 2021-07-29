ILIA Beauty

What it is: A creamy, on-the-go formula for a soft wash of color on your cheek and lip. How it works: Seamlessly blends into lips and cheeks thanks to a soft, buttery texture that instantly melts upon contact. An easy-wearing and incredibly versatile formula, our Multi-Sticks warm up and flatter a range of skin tones, adding a pretty, fresh finish to the complexion. Apply with your fingertips or a densely packed brush, like our Perfecting Buff Brush, for a natural, skin-texture finish. What else you need to know: Size: 0.15 oz | 4.5 g. About this shade: A universally flattering dusty rose with cool undertones. Shows more vibrantly on lighter skin and as a soft hint of color on deeper tones. Awards: - Best Multi-Use, Byrdie's Eco Beauty Awards (2019)