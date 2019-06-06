Love Home & Planet

Multi-purpose Cleaning Wipes Citrus Yuzu & Vanilla 37 Count

$3.97

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Wipe the day off from your surfaces with these multipurpose cleaning wipes, perfect for easy cleaning counters, mirrors, coffee tables and sinks. No need to rinse with water, so you can do a small act of love for the planet and your home. Infused with the scent of ethically sourced Madagascan Vanilla absolute, and blended with sparkling Japanese Yuzu, these wipes give your surfaces a fresh and delicate kiss of nature. We’ve started our journey towards more eco-friendly cleaning products by loading our products with ingredients that come from renewable sources and packing them in recycled and recyclable bottles. Our goal is a carbon footprint so small, it’s like we weren’t even here. So every time you choose Love Home and Planet, you join our mission for a cleaner planet - we support environmental change-makers and our voluntary carbon tax supports recycling initiatives. HOW TO USE- Use the wet cleaning wipes directly on your surfaces. Not for cleaning skin. Do not use as a diaper wipe or for personal cleansing. Storage and Disposal- Ensure the lid is tightly closed between uses to retain moisture. You can dispose of used wipes in trash bin - do not flush! Safe for use on- Acrylic, Aluminum, Ceramic, Chrome, Concrete, Fiberglass, Formica, Glass, Granite (sealed and unsealed), Laminate flooring, Marble (sealed and unsealed), Mirror, Nickel, Porcelain, Stainless steel, Travertine, Vinyl sheet flooring, Lacquer on wood, Polyurethane on wood, Wood (unfinished). USE WITH CAUTION- Brass, Corian oil based painted wood, Water based painted wood. For these, and any new or unusual surfaces, please test on a small inconspicuous area first. NOT safe for use on- Shellac on wood