Stop thinning hair from ruining your style with The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density. No matter what's causing your hair to thin, this daily-use serum helps fight back. Combat the effects of thinning hair, and enjoy a thicker-looking mane and more volume with this lightweight formula. This leave-in serum has been scientifically formulated to give you healthier, fuller-looking hair. With a blend of tried and tested complexes, including REDENSYL, Procapil, CAPIXYL, BAICAPIL and AnaGain, this serum stimulates your hair and encourages healthy regrowth, as well as creating the appearance of more volume and density, allowing you to achieve more styles. The hair serum also features caffeine, allowing it to penetrate deep and vigorously stimulate your follicles for better results. Use it once a day, before you go to bed. Just a few drops of this serum, massaged into your scalp, should see you enjoying thicker-looking hair soon. The leave-in formula works while you sleep to revitalize your scalp and hair for a healthier appearance. Free from alcohol, silicone and allergens, it's also vegan and cruelty-free.