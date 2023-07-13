The Ordinary

Multi-peptide Lash And Brow Serum Duo Set ($29 Value)

$26.10

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Comfort made sexy. The Faux Leather Maxi Skirt is designed to fit flatteringly high on the waist and will give you a snug, figure-flattering fit. It is made from our fan favorite Better Than Leather fabric, with a glossy crinkle finish that sculpts, smooths, and defines your curves. Pair with one of our better than leather bodysuits for that easy yet sexy everyday on-the-go look. High rise Back slit Maxi length Better Than Leather fabric with a glossy crinkle finish Button closure Back pockets Black color Heavy weight fabric- our thickest faux leather is structured and ultra luxe