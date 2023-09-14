Boost Lab

Multi-peptide Anti-ageing Serum

Put some pep in your step and some thought-and-care into your skincare with a serum that loves you back. Taking the guesswork out of anti-ageing skincare, the BOOST LAB Multi-Peptide Anti-Ageing Serum rounds up all the essential ingredients for a truly excellent daytime-and-nighttime anti-ageing serum and packages it all up for you. Protect what you have, prevent what you don’t want and boost what you’re already rockin’ with BOOST LAB. What are the benefits of BOOST LAB Multi-Peptide Anti-Ageing Serum? Potent peptide serum. Helps tackle the visible signs of ageing, including the look of expression lines like crow’s feet. Provides deep hydration without weight. Suitable for daily use. Sulfate, paraben, fragrance, oil and cruelty-free. What are the key ingredients in BOOST LAB Multi-Peptide Anti-Ageing Serum? Pollustop - a complex to help mitigate the environmental aggressors that can increase irritation and redness in the complexion. Natural Plant Sugars - help restore the skin’s moisture barrier for long lasting hydration and plumpness. Arigeline and Syn-ake - two peptides to help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. What skin type and concern is BOOST LAB Multi-Peptide Anti-Ageing Serum suitable for? Suitable for all skin types, and for anyone concerned with the visible signs of aging, particularly the appearance of expression or dynamic facial lines. How do I use BOOST LAB Multi-Peptide Anti-Ageing Serum? After cleansing your skin, apply 2-3 drops to your face and neck and massage well. Follow withy your favourite moisturiser or hydrator. While this product won’t increase your sensitivity to sun, we recommend daily use of an SPF regardless, to protect your skin against the damaging effect of the sun. Which other BOOST LAB serums should I pair with BOOST LAB Multi-Peptide Anti-Ageing Serum? If anti-ageing and specifically fine lines and wrinkles are your key concern, consider using BOOST LAB Multi-Peptide Anti-Ageing Serum as your day serum, and pairing it with the BOOST LAB Retinol Night Renewal Serum for the use in the evenings, and BOOST LAB Bio-Active Eye Reset Serum to target your eye area morning and evening.