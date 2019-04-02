Chan Luu

Multi Mix Statement Short Necklace

$195.00

At Chan Luu

18k gold plated sterling silver short necklace featuring multi mix stones with pyrite nuggets. Fastens with a lobster clasp closure and extender chain. MATERIALS Malachite, lapis, Indian beads, matte lapis, amber, rough pyrite nugget, multi turquoise, titanium pyrite, sodalite and Mexican turquoise on 18k gold plated sterling silver. MEASUREMENTS Approx. 16" - 19" in length. CARE Please visit our Product Care page for more information on how to care for your jewelry. ORIGIN Handmade in Vietnam. STYLE NG-13893-MULTI-MIX