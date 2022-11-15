Charlotte Tilbury

The MECCA view: This all-rounder beauty balm can be used as a cleanser, overnight mask and face and body balm. Enriched with vitamins and nourishing oils, the supercharged formula works to nourish, smooth and brighten for a youthful and fresh glow. Key ingredients: Arctic cloudberry oil: for a moisturised, softer feeling complexion. Vitamins C & E: brighten to transform tired, dull looking skin. Vitamin A: nourishes for baby soft feeling skin. Rosehip oil: is a source of natural linoleic acid to help revitalise the appearance of skin. Camellia oil: moisturises for a dewy-looking complexion. Coconut alkanes: help prevent moisture loss and keep the skin feeling smooth. Made without: Gluten. Consumer testing results: 100% agree skin felt intensely MOISTURISED* 100% agree skin looked and felt SMOOTHER* 92% agree skin felt instantly REFRESHED* 96% noticed an OVERNIGHT FACIAL FINISH* *Tested on 100 women over 7 days Pair it with: Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Drunk Elephant C-Firma™ Fresh Day Serum Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Mask