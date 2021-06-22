Jelly Comb

Multi-device Universal Bluetooth Rechargeable Keyboard

$41.99 $33.59

【BLUETOOTH KEYBOARD】: Bluetooth 3.0 technology provides a cable-free & clutter-free connection, operating distance 10m. NOTE: [For Desktop PC Laptop without bluetooth function, you need to use third-party bluetooth adapter (not included) before use] 【QUICKLY SWITCH to 2 DEVICES】: Fast channel switch between 2 devices without any interference or disconnection. No need to restart pairing process. 0.46in slim solid body with integrated stand on both side, you can put on smartphone and tablet at the same time. The sturdy bulit body will keep your devices stable so they won’t knock over. Also, the stand provides a perfect angle and typing experience for you to enjoy wireless technology lifestyle. 【UNIVERSAL COMPAYIBILITY】 : Widely Compatible with Cellphone Tablet PC laptop Desktop with Android Windows iOS and Mac OS system. Works on Apple iPad Air, iPad 4 / 3 / 2, iPad Mini 4, iPhone, Galaxy Tab, Macbook, Surface pro & More 【LONG TIME OPERATION】: Separate ON/OFF switch and Smart auto sleep feature design for power saving. Built-in 180mAh Rechargeable Li-ion Battery, 2 hours full charge, above 40 hours uninterrupted work, stand by for 6 months. 【SMOOTH& LOW PROFILE】: Scissor-Switch bluetooth keyboard provides you with very comfortable and pleasing typing experience. Our unique scissor-switch technology makes sure that even the softest keystroke is enough, relieving any unneeded stress while typing. ONE KEYBOARD FOR 2 DEVICES AT A TIME FOR WIRE-FREE DESK SMOOTH TYPING EXPERIENCE The keyboard is a standard QWERTY keyboard layout, easy to use. Scissor-Switch keys provide you with very comfortable and pleasing typing experience. The perfect design of the key strokes can reduce the wrong input effectively and make the “press” softer and quicker. RECHARGEABLE BATTERY with AUTO-SLEEP FUNCTION Built-in 180mAh Rechargeable Li-ion Battery, provides more than 40 hours working time and 6 month standby. Enter into sleep mode automatically when no operation for 10-15 minutes for power saving. Click any button to wake it up. WIDE COMPATIBILITY: Support most devices with Bluetooth capacity. Smartphone & Tablet: iPad 10.5’’ iPad 6 2018, iPad 2017 /10.5’’, iPad Pro 10.5 iPad Air/ iPad mini/ iPhone Xs/Xr/8/8plus with iOS 5 or later. Surface pro, Samsung Galaxy Tab, Amazon Kindle Fire HD 10, Samsung note 8 , Android tablet with Android 3.2 or later Computer& Smart TV: Dell HP Lenovo computer with Windows 7/8/10 or later Samsung smart TV, Apple TV 2nd and 3rd generations only, SPECIFICATIONS Layout: QWERTY Keyboard Weight: 23.81oz Dimension: 11.34*6.75*0.46in Channel Length: 10.8*0.5in Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth 3.0 Working Distance: Up to 33ft Charging Time: 2 to 3 hours Working Time: Above 40 hours Standby Time: Around 3 months Package Included: 1 x Bluetooth Keyboard 1 x user manual 1 x micro usb charging cable