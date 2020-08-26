mooas

Multi Cube Timer/rotating Timer, Clock & Alarm

$21.50

The perfect manager for your time management! Clock+Timer=Mooas multi cube timer (Multi-functional, can be used as both clock and timer) Use the timer for various purposes such as cooking, exercising, studying and much more! Easy and simple to use for everyone. Set the desired time upward, and the timer starts with a beep. If you turn the cube timer sideways on the time mode, you can easily check the time by turning on the backlight. Clock: 12/24H time mode available. Simple design and popping colors that can be pointed wherever you put. Comes in Yellow, Neon Coral, Violet, White and Mint.