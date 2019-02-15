Search
Products fromShopJewelryNecklaces
Swarovski

Multi-colored Olive Necklace, Gold Plating

$199.00$159.20
At Swarovski
Gold-plated all-around necklace. Inspired by the color of desert sand in the sunshine, the crystals are showcased to perfection using the prong setting. A modern and unexpected new take on classic crystal jewelry. Matching items are available.
Featured in 1 story
The Best President's Day Fashion Sales To Shop
by Eliza Huber