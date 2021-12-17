LEGO

Multi Color Lego® Collection X Target Throw Blanket

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Description The Color Block Stripe Sweater Knit Throw Blanket from LEGO® Collection x Target will be a decorative and functional addition to your home’s decor. Sized for placement on a sofa or chair, this bold and bright throw blanket is constructed of a midweight acrylic/nylon fabric blend and has a knitted construction. The LEGO Group and Target invite you to build memories together with a limited-edition, LEGO® brick-inspired collection designed to be playful, spark creativity and fill your holiday season with joy. STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® We made it better so you can feel better. To keep you safe from harmful substances, this product has been independently tested and certified against a list of over 350 harmful chemicals according to strict STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® guidelines.