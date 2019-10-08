Shrimps

Multi Check Eva Bag

£295.00

At Shrimps

The Shrimps AW19 collection journeys into the world of Greek mythology with stories that tell of the creation of the world and of the Gods and Goddesses that have continually inspired art, literature, culture and modern life. The Eva multi check faux-fur jacquard bucket bag is a vibrant colour palette of vermillion orange, pale banana, bleached apricot and peacock blue with cream faux-pearl closure. This is the perfect bag for all occasions. Also available in Banana yellow and black.