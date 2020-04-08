Frisco

Frisco Fresh Scent Multi-Cat Clumping Litter is a natural clay litter that gives around-the-clock odor control for multi-cat households. Special odor-neutralizing technology fights strong ammonia odors instantly, and each swipe of the paw releases a fresh, clean scent. With Frisco’s hard-clumping litter, you can easily scoop out the box and dispose of the clumps without making a mess. This low-dust formula has a natural, dirt-like texture that’s perfectly soft on tender kitty paws. And because it’s low-tracking, you won’t be spending all your time cleaning up litter trails. Frisco Fresh Scent litter features a light, soft fragrance that won’t overwhelm your space, because it’s activated when your kitty touches the litter and gets down to business. It’s ideal for homes with multiple cats and can be used in both traditional and mechanical litter boxes.