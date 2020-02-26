Clarins

Multi-active Eye

$47.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Clarins - Multi-Active Eye CreamThis refreshing, smoothing cream-gel keeps eyes looking younger, fresher and brighter by visibly reducing first lines and signs of fatigue linked to a hectic lifestyle, stress and lack of sleep. Skin is protected from pollution and free radical damage with Clarins' Exclusive Anti-Pollution Complex.Applying the ultra-cold, cyro-metallic¹ tip to the eye contour area enhances drainage to help reduce the appearance of puffiness and dark circles.