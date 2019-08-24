Search
RMS Beauty

Multeyetasker

In this new fine-tip form, you get the same pearly effect as Living Luminizer, only with a lot more control, so you can hit the inner corners of your eyes and your cupid's bow and the bridge of your nose and, yes, your waterline — all of the places where naturally dewy skin beams.
RMS Multeyetasker Will Make You Look Stress-Free
by Rachel Krause

Whip out this pencil and light up.

Rachel KrauseFull-time editor
Next time you feel your eyelids start to sag after staying up all night writing letters to your senators, or your heart rate start to pick up while you're watching the news, or your coworker looking at you with knitted eyebrows in a middling display of faux concern, whip out this pencil and light up. You certainly won't feel any less thinly spread, but at least you'll look it. Because if you're burning the candle at both ends, you might as well harness some of the glow from that flickering flame.