Dakota Fields

Mulgrave Swing Chair With Stand

$399.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Gently swing yourself to sleep in comfort while enjoying the lazy sunshine with this stylish hanging chair. It is the perfect accent piece for your backyard, patio, deck, garden, or poolside. Constructed with durable resin rattan woven around the sturdy powder-coated steel frame, this fun basket chair envelops you in a cozy nest that allows you hours of outdoor relaxation. Featuring a polyester rope chair back, it provides a breezy yet eye-catching modern look. The single-seat includes a headrest pillow and plush tufted cushion, making this a perfect retreat to settle in for all the afternoon naps and book binges. This egg porch swing chair will instantly enliven your outdoor living space.