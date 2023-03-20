Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Mules & Clogs
Proenza Schouler
Mules
$887.44
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Need a few alternatives?
Proenza Schouler
Mules
BUY
$887.44
Net-A-Porter
Saint Laurent
Le Maillon Clogs
BUY
$1270.00
YSL
See By Chloé
Gema Embellished Leather-trimmed Shearling Slippers
BUY
$416.64
Net-A-Porter
Birkenstock
Boston Shearling-lined Clogs
BUY
$287.00
MatchesFashion
More from Proenza Schouler
Proenza Schouler
Faux Leather Over-the-knee Boots
BUY
$550.00
$786.00
mytheresa
Proenza Schouler
Arizona Topstitched Leather Sandals
BUY
$622.83
Net-A-Porter
Proenza Schouler
Textured Knit Fringe Bike Shorts
BUY
$396.00
$990.00
Shopbop
Proenza Schouler
Leather Loafers
BUY
$795.00
Net-A-Porter
More from Mules & Clogs
Proenza Schouler
Mules
BUY
$887.44
Net-A-Porter
Saint Laurent
Le Maillon Clogs
BUY
$1270.00
YSL
See By Chloé
Gema Embellished Leather-trimmed Shearling Slippers
BUY
$416.64
Net-A-Porter
Birkenstock
Boston Shearling-lined Clogs
BUY
$287.00
MatchesFashion
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted