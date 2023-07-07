Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Heels
ALDO x Barbie
Mule Heeled Sandals
$120.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Need a few alternatives?
Lulus
Harlee Patent Feather High Heel Sandals
BUY
$25.00
$54.00
Lulus
Simmi London
Plume Embellished Bow Slingback Heels
BUY
$61.00
ASOS
Raye
Prita Heel
BUY
$132.00
$188.00
Revolve
ALDO x Barbie
Mule Heeled Sandals
BUY
$120.00
ASOS
More from Heels
Dolce Vita
Avery Platform Sandal
BUY
$79.99
$140.00
DSW
Reformation
Maize Platform Sandal
BUY
$278.00
Reformation
Mango
Sandals With Feather Decoration
BUY
$69.99
$139.00
Mango
Simmi London
Plume Embellished Bow Slingback Heels
BUY
$61.00
ASOS
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted